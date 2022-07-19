Shocking! Here is why Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies

we have not seen much of the actress Shraddha Kapoor in the YRF movies, reportedly she was banned by the production house, Read More

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 13:35
movie_image: 
Shraddha

MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in current times, the actress not only with her acting but also with her cuteness had created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of the fans. Do you know Shraddha Kapoor was in a contract with Yashraj Films for three films.

Yes you heard right, she did the first film Luv Ka The End but instead of opting to do the next film with them she flouted the three-film deal by doing "Aashiqui 2".

Shraddha had a three-film deal with YRF. Apparently, after YRF's Love Ka The End, Raj Films asked Shraddha to film Aurangzeb as per the contract. But Shraddha chose Aashiqui 2 and refused to do Aurangzeb. And the contract broke. After that, Yash Raj Films did not take Shraddha into any film till date. From then, it was reported that Shraddha and YRF's Aditya Chopra are not on good terms with each other.

Reportedly she was also offered Katrina's role in "Thugs of Hindustan" but she turned it down owing to the fact that she didn't have much to do in the movie. She had a fallout with Aditya Chopra. Well what are your views on the movies offered to the actress Shraddha Kapoor and the production house banning the star, do let us know in the comment section below.

SOURCE – PINKVILLA

