SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan yells at a fan who tries to take selfie with the actor, See video

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was caught off-guard when a fan tried to get too close to him by pushing everyone else and coming too close to the actor. A video of the same has surfaced online, showing Hrithik upset with the fan’s behaviour.

In the video, Hrithik was standing outside his vehicle and ensuring his sons had boarded safely when a young fan broke past the security. He took a chance and began taking a selfie with the actor but Hrithik was not pleased. After his security man pushed the fan away, Hrithik was seen shouting at the young man. “Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)" Hrithik asked before he boarded his car and left.

Hrithik's son then made his way to the car and this was followed by a squabble between the fan and Hrithik's bodyguard. Moreover, Hrithik also tried to speak to the fan.

Hrithik recently arrived in style with Saif Ali Khan to release the trailer of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film is the official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Credit: Times Now