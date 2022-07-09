Revealed! Here is the reason why makers of Dhoom 2 opted for Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to play the antagonist

MUMBAI: Making a stunning entry with Dhoom, the makers also found success in its second instalment starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra as it turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year it was released on.

Talking about the same, the director had once revealed that he has picked Hrithik instead of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to play the role of antagonist.

It is to be noted that Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi was considering Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan for Dhoom 2’s antagonists as the first instalment had done really well. However, the director went with Hrithik Roshan and gave a very interesting answer to his decision. He claimed that he went with Hrithik as he was the youngest amongst the 4 and would have been a perfect fit against Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra’s chemistry.

Talking about the movie, Dhoom 2 starred Hrithik, Abhishek and Uday alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen and many more.

