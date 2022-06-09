Whoa! The time when Proud father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed how he prepared Hrithik Roshan to become the successful actor and person that he became, read on

MUMBAI: It is Rakesh Roshan’s birthday today on the 6th of September and he has had a successful run in the film industry as an actor and even as a filmmaker when he gave us hits like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and the Krrish series amongst others.

During an old interview, Rakesh Roshan spoke about how he was stern with Hrithik and added that even though he failed as an actor, he wanted his son to succeed and do things he never could do. He added that Hrithik worked hard and in fact was a superstar.

Rakesh Roshan seemed to be talking like a proud father to his son and accepted how his son is idolized and makes him proud. He admitted to Hrithik having to face several ups and downs in his career but said that that’s how he learned.

Rakesh Roshan revealed how after college he made Hrithik take various modes of transport instead of luxurious cars while he assisted him on Karan Arjun and that Hrithik would have to share a room with three people and have breakfast with another assistant at the time.

Hrithik Roshan will soon be back on the big screen with Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and the teaser of the film has the audience impressed. Both the actors looked smashing in their looks for the film and it managed to create the mysterious air around it.

