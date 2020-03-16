OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: The self-proclaimed film critic KRK in his latest tweet took a dig at Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan. KRK in his tweet said that Hrithik should speak the truth, especially about his and Kangana's war. And he added that Hrithik showed him private pictures of Kangana also on his laptop.

Kamaal R Khan is known to make bizarre statements and hasn't spared any celebrity in Bollywood. While he has been massively avoided by the netizens industry, he continues to be nasty. Just a few days ago he picked out Bollywood actresses for sharing their pregnancy pictures and called them shameless for going bold in their pregnancy photoshoot. He even compared them with south actresses calling them beautiful and talented.

KRK has made a habit of talking ill about Bollywood celebs and their movies. Only he knows if he is going to stop this or going to learn in a harder way just like how Salman Khan taught him a lesson by filing a case against him for maligning his image and writing bad about his films. Hrithik Roshan, who is known to maintain his dignified silence against the controversy related to him might let this go off, or maybe not. But clearly, KRK is stooping low each day.

