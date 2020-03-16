OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:48
movie_image: 
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: The self-proclaimed film critic KRK in his latest tweet took a dig at Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan. KRK in his tweet said that Hrithik should speak the truth, especially about his and Kangana's war. And he added that Hrithik showed him private pictures of Kangana also on his laptop.

Also Read:Revealed! This is how Arslan Goni reacts to his wedding rumors with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan

Kamaal R Khan is known to make bizarre statements and hasn't spared any celebrity in Bollywood. While he has been massively avoided by the netizens industry, he continues to be nasty. Just a few days ago he picked out Bollywood actresses for sharing their pregnancy pictures and called them shameless for going bold in their pregnancy photoshoot. He even compared them with south actresses calling them beautiful and talented.

Also Read:Power Couple! Saba Azad cheers Hritik Roshan as the latter gears up for his upcoming movie; calls him ‘Ninja’

KRK has made a habit of talking ill about Bollywood celebs and their movies. Only he knows if he is going to stop this or going to learn in a harder way just like how Salman Khan taught him a lesson by filing a case against him for maligning his image and writing bad about his films. Hrithik Roshan, who is known to maintain his dignified silence against the controversy related to him might let this go off, or maybe not. But clearly, KRK is stooping low each day.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Hrithik Roshan Kangana Ranaut Krrish Vikram Vedha Fighter Dhaakad emergency Lock Upp
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 11:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Vidhi faces Dev’s anger
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares some unseen pictures of son Rudransh on his birthday
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is undoubtedly one of the most loved and most popular actresses in television and is rising high...
Must Read! Raju Srivastava’s daughter shares an important message on social media amid the comedian’s critical health condition
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava's nephew Kushal Srivastava has denied all reports claiming the comedian has gained...
Anupamaa: What! Barkha adds drugs in Anuj’s food everyday
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCITING! This is how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has changed post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's a sneak peek
MUMBAI:Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.The show has seen...
Anupamaa: Evil! Adhik to take revenge from Anuj for Barkha and Ankush’s insult
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video