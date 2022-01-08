SHOCKING! Jacqueline Fernandez issues a statement about her new picture with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for having a connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, a new picture of her with Sukesh went viral on the internet. Sukesh is seen kissing Jacqueline, while Jacqueline has a love bite on her neck..

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle, where she issued a fresh statement regarding the image that has gone viral. In the statement, the actress requested her friends and fans not to circulate the pictures. She wrote, "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you."

Nora Fatehi also was called by the ED in connection with Sukesh. These days, Sukesh is in jail.

Credit: Viral Bhayani