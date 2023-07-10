Shocking! Kajol falls down from the stage during Durga Puja, check on the video

MUMBAI : Actress Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She is indeed one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting space. The fans always look forward to the new pictures and videos of the actress and shower their love towards her.

We have often seen many videos floating all over the internet where actress Kajol is falling, we have also seen actor Shahrukh Khan making funny comments saying that it's a good luck charm whenever Kajol Falls, because things go well and the movie becomes a hit.

And now there is a new video floating all over the internet where we see actress Kajol fall from the stage during the Durga Puja.

Here is the video

As we see in this video, Kajol unfortunately trips and was about to fall down from the stage as her attention was on her mobile phone. It was during the Durga Puja where the actress was seen attending the puja ceremony and meeting her celebrity friends like Rani Mukherjee, Sharvari Wagh, and many others.

What are your views on this viral video of the actress Kajol? Do let us know in the comment section below.

