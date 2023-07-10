Shocking! Kajol falls down from the stage during Durga Puja, check on the video

There is a new video floating all over the internet where we see actress Kajol has fallen down from the stage of Durga Puja
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 16:09
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI : Actress Kajol has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She is indeed one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting space. The fans always look forward to the new pictures and videos of the actress and shower their love towards her.

We have often seen many videos floating all over the internet where actress Kajol is falling, we have also seen actor Shahrukh Khan making funny comments saying that it's a good luck charm whenever Kajol Falls, because things go well and the movie becomes a hit.

And now there is a new video floating all over the internet where we see actress Kajol fall from the stage during the Durga Puja.

Here is the video

 

 

Also read Surprising! Are Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath making it official? Rumoured couple attend a bash together

As we see in this video, Kajol unfortunately trips and was about to fall down from the stage as her attention was on her mobile phone. It was during the Durga Puja where the actress was seen attending the puja ceremony and meeting her celebrity friends like Rani Mukherjee, Sharvari Wagh, and many others.

What are your views on this viral video of the actress Kajol? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! Perl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2, can we expect some versatility on big screen

Kajol KAJOL FANS Kajol movies Kajol Durga Puja Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood Durga Puja Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Vanshaj: Finally! Yuvika meets Avni D’Souza face-to-face
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti gets shocked by a call, Pushpa and the family concerned about Ashwin
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer gets emotional, Alia is hospitalised
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Threat to Tara’s kid’s life
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Babubhai Latiwala
RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai
Shahrukh Khan
Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out
deols
Wow! Here’s a proof for why we think that this year belongs to the Deol family
Perl V Puri
Wow! Pearl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2; can we expect some versatility in his future projects
Rhea
Surprising! Are Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath making it official? Rumoured couple attend a bash together