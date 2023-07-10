Surprising! Are Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath making it official? Rumoured couple attend a bash together

Manushi and Nikhil are reported, started dating in 2021, and although keeping their romance quiet, they have been spotted out and about together. During the FIFA World Cup, they were seen in Rishikesh and at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
MUMBAI: Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar and was crowned Miss World in 2017, has been dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath since 2021. However, it appears that the couple has recently split up, and Kamath has found love with Rhea Chakraborty. There are widespread rumors that the couple is dating.

Rhea was most recently seen leaving a party with her rumored boyfriend. Nikhil occupied the front seat of the car as she sat in the back. Nikhil and Rhea could've been spotted complementing in black. Nikhil looked sharp in casuals, while Rhea opted for an LBD.

Manushi and Nikhil are reported, started dating in 2021, and although keeping their romance quiet, they have been spotted out and about together. During the FIFA World Cup, they were seen in Rishikesh and at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Two and a half years after the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, rumors surfaced that Rhea Chakraborty had found love once more. The actress, who had public trials after SSR's passing in June 2020, was reportedly dating Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh's brother.

One of India's youngest billionaires, Nikhil Kamath has a net worth of about Rs 9000 crore. He married Amanda Puravankara in 2019, although there were issues with their marriage. They ultimately made the decision to file for divorce in 2021, ending their marriage.

According to a source close to the businessman, “Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their spilt remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note.”

The insider further said that Rhea was never a part of Manushi and Nikhil's dynamic.  the insider continued, “Rhea never had any role to play as far as their break-up goes. Neither is Manushi involved in Nikhil’s life anymore.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

