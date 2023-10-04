Shocking! From Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan, these Bollywood celebs had awkward moments on the red carpet

From Vidya Balan to Kajol, many Bollywood celebs have faced awkward moments on the red carpet. Check out the list below…
MUMBAI: When it comes to Bollywood celebs, they are always very confident to walk the red carpet at an event or an award function. But, sometimes things don’t go as planned as they have to face awkward moments.

So, today, let’s look at the list of celebs who faced awkward moments on the red carpet…

Vidya Balan

While Vidya always carries herself gracefully at events, a few months ago, something unforeseen happened to her. She was entering a bash wearing a beautiful saree, and behind her, hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur was walking. A man stood to greet Siddharth and accidentally Vidya’s saree’s pallu entangled his hands. The actress pulled the pallu and saved herself from a wardrobe malfunction, but it was an awkward moment for sure.

Kajol / Nysa Devgan

A few days ago, there was a big event that took place in Mumbai. It was attended by many celebs including Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn. While they posed together for the paparazzi when photographers asked for a solo picture, Kajol asked Nysa to take solo photos, but she walked away ignoring her request. It was surely an awkward moment.

Sara Ali Khan / Kartik Aaryan

 

 

There were reports that Karik and Sara were dating and later they broke up. Now, last year, at an award function, when they came face to face at the red carpet, they posed together. However, netizens felt that they were not comfortable in each other’s company and it was quite awkward.

Shahid Kapoor / Kareena Kapoor Khan

While Shahid and Kareena are cordial with each other even after their breakup and starred together in Udta Punjab (no scenes together), a few years ago at an award function an awkward moment happened between them. The two didn’t come face to face, but when Shahid saw that Kareena was posing on the red carpet, he waited for her to go and then he entered the award function. Even when the media asked Kareena for a byte, the PR person came and told her that she will give a byte later. The two of course tried not to bump into each other on the red carpet.

Kajol

From falling down a couple of times to fans getting too close to her for a picture, Kajol actually has had many awkward moments on the red carpets and at events. She herself laughs at such incidents.

