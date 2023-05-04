WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post about The Crew reveals something MAJOR about the film

MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is The Crew. The movie also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and it is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and the shooting of the film started a few days ago.

Well, Kareena has also started the shooting of the film. Today shared a picture on Insta story and revealed that it’s her second day on the sets. In the picture, Kareena is seen getting ready and it’s a mirror selfie.

While of course, Kareena is looking gorgeous as usual, there’s something else that has grabbed our attention. Well, we are talking about the script kept on her table. Now, if you zoom in the picture and see the script properly, it reveals that maybe Kareena’s character’s name in the movie is Jasmine. Check out the picture below...

We tried to dig in more in the script and we came to know that there’s going to be car delivery in the film, Kareena’s character will be shown in her living room, and there will be a song in the background.

The Crew revolves around three women played by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti. Well, it clearly is a casting coup as all the three are top actresses from different generations.

Talking about other films of Kareena, the actress will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta’s next. The release dates of the movies are not yet announced.






