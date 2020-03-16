Shocking! Kangana’s Dhaakad falls flat at the box-office, finds no buyers on OTT and Satellite

MUMBAI: Also Read: Shocking! Munawar Faruqi talks about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Dhaakad released last weekend and shockingly flopped at the box-office. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took off and is doing well. The film has turned out to be a disastrous as far as the box-office collections are concerned and has become her biggest flop.

The film reportedly has no buyers on the OTT and satellite rights as the film didn’t even manage to cross the humble 3 crore mark. The film only brought in a meagre 50 lakhs on opening day and hasn’t shown growth. The theatres were compelled to replace the shows allotted to Dhakkad with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 due to the absence of the audience.

According to sources, the rights of a film are sold beforehand and these profits help the producers’ investments. The makers of Dhaakad didn’t sell the rights before its release in hopes of better offers. There is no mention of a satellite partner or a streaming partner in the opening of the film.

The source continued, “After the way Dhaakad flopped miserably at the ticket windows, the producers can’t expect a handsome sum for the OTT and satellite rights.” Also the fact that it’s an adult film and poorly made, doesn’t help its cause.

The film released in 2100 screens pan-India and by Sunday, the numbers shot down to 250-300 screens.

Also Read: OMG! Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, and others who were not present at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Credits: Bollywoodlife.com