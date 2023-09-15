Shocking! Karan Johar recalls crying after Salman Khan wore torn jeans on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Says ‘I started pleading..’

MUMBAI: In 1998, Karan Johar made his Bollywood directing debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, and Salman Khan (in a special appearance) appeared in the movie. When it was released, it became a huge critical and financial success. Kjo recently remembered an amusing story from the movie.

In an interview, KJo talked about how Salman Khan was cast as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He stated, “After Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan said no, I was very depressed. One day, I was at Chunky Panday’s house for a party and Salman came up to me and said ‘I heard you have been shopping’. He said you need to be really confident to do that part and asked me to come and narrate it to him the next day.”

Salman finally decided to take the role in the movie, and he showed up on the first day of filming while the song Saajanji Ghar Aay was being shot. Salman had on tattered jeans and a black T-shirt, according to Johar. Salman advised Khan to wear tattered jeans instead of the suit Karan had packed for him for the parts. Karan stated, "At that moment, he said ‘you know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend. Though I said okay, I immediately sensed my blood pressure rising. At one point I told him that the set is very grand and Kajol is wearing this huge lehenga. But he said he wants to do this in a T-shirt. I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying.”

When Shah Rukh Khan arrived, he said, "How embarrassing! How can you cry like this?"

KJo disclosed that she had a minor role to play in the Doordarshan serial Indradhanush during an interview with Mayank Shekhar for Mid-Day. His first acting role came when he was 15 years old and in the 10th grade. He admitted that he was watching someone work on a crossword puzzle while drinking tea while sitting in the office of the show's director, Aanand Mahendroo. That person departed the office after saying he wouldn't do television since he preferred to work on movies. Aanand then disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan was the one who had performed on the show Fauji at the time.

