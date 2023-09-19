Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know

PATHAAN

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan left his fans swooning over him as he made an appearance in the look of Pathaan at the Jawan success event. SRK flaunted his dapper side and proved he is still the king of romance. 

Also read - Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?

As Shah Rukh Khan was seen in his Pathaan avatar, fans are thrilled to see him making a smashing appearance in Tiger 3 starring superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, but here's this exciting detail about when SRK will come onscreen in the film that will make you even more restless and how.

An insider reveals to us that Shah Rukh Khan will make an entry in Tiger 3 at a very crucial point where the Tiger will be all lost and only hopes he can have his friend Pathaan at this moment and he arrives. 

Most probably, Shah Rukh Khan's entry will be before the interval, and the moment he makes an entry, there will be an interview that will definitely leave the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Pathaan will come to his buddy Tiger's rescue in the film like he promised, and the action of both superstars is going to be worth watching. 

Aditya Chopra has dreamed of having a spy universe, and today he has made his dream come true. The Pathaan and Tiger series is the biggest spy universe, and the makers are too, leaving no stone unturned to keep the craze intact.

In fact, there is a huge chance of seeing a crossover between Zoya, aka Katrina Kaif's character, and Rubai, aka Deepika Padukone. If this happens, it is going to create fireworks at the box office. 

Also read - Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?

Bollywood is back, and only South Indian films know how it's done. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, after making a smashing cameo in Tiger 3, the superstar will be seen in Dunki, which is slated to release this Christmas.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan JAWAN Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Tiger 3
