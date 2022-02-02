Shocking! Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gets postponed due to this reason

MUMBAI: Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the new Jodi of Bollywood on the big screen. It was reported earlier that the film will hit the silver screen on 25th March 2022. But the makers of the film, have now decided to push their film further due to this reason.

Recently the makers of RRR announced the new release date of the movie. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn was earlier set to release in January 2022. But due to the pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release. The SS Rajamouli directorial will now hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

The official handle of the film took to the social media handle and wrote, RRR on March 25th, 2022 FINALISED! RRR Movie. Have a look. The film will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as it is also releasing on the same day. To avoid the cash the makers of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have now released an official statement that their film has been pushed further and the new release date is 20th May 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is directed by Aneez Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

