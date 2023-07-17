Shocking! Kashmera Shah recalls the time she faced discomfort during the shoot of 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and how Ajay Devgn took a stand for her

MUMBAI: Director Aneez Bazmee’s film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is remembered for the pleasing on-screen chemistry between actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. However, there were other tales from the set that were not as pleasant.

Kashmera Shah and Bijay Anand, who played significant characters in the film, shared a lot of discomfort during the shoot and in a recent interview, Shah opened up about the same.

Kashmera shared that in a scene that required her and Bijay’s character to kiss, she was left in an uncomfortable spot and Ajay had to intervene. Bijay played Kajol’s love interest in the film and Kashmera played his girlfriend.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kashmera recalled how Ajay had to step in and tell Bijay to get his act straight as they had done many retakes for the kissing scenes. The problem, as Kashmera recalled, was that Bijay was not standing on his mark which led to them shooting it over and over again.

Recalling the shoot, Kashmera said that 25 years ago, kissing onscreen was a very big deal but she agreed because it was the need of the script. But unfortunately, that scene took a lot of retakes as it had to be done in an elevator and Anand was not doing it right. The shot had to be such that Anand’s angle and movement was very important but he kept on getting it wrong. Ajay and Kajol got very uncomfortable because of it and Ajay came to Bijay and said, ‘I can’t make this girl do this scene again and again. Why don’t you damn stand on your mark’. It was uncomfortable for them to make her do it so many times and hence, they took a stand for her.

A few days later, Kashmera and Bijay were supposed to shoot for another scene where she had to slap him and this was the time when she gave it back to him. “And I gave him a tight slap. Later, he came to me and in front of everyone said ‘Don’t you know how to cheat a slap’ . I replied ‘Didn’t you know how to cheat a kiss’. That was my moment. The entire unit clapped and I had tear in my eyes,” she recalled.

She also added that Bijay threw several tantrums on the sets of the film and the “original stars were very much grounded”. As per her recollection, Bijay even asked the crew members to get his shoes on to his feet.

Bijay wasn’t seen in any Hindi films after this film and he shared in another interview with the publication that this was due to his experience on Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. He said that his voice in the film was dubbed by someone else and added that the makers did so because they wanted to make the hero look better.

The makers dubbed Kashmera’s voice with some other voice which sounded very weak and quiet. It was very embarrassing for her as her voice is not like that. When she heard that, she hurt to know how the industry works. She didn’t want to be a part of this industry, after which she quit the same for 17 years.

