SHOCKING! Katrina had this one condition before marrying Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After tying the knot, the actors shared some beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media. They two looks extremely beautiful as the picture-perfect Mr. ad Mrs. But well, it was surely difficult for Vicky to convince Katrina to get married. A close friend of Katrina revealed that she had laid a condition before agreeing to get married to Vicky Kaushal and we are sure that you will be surprised to hear it.

A friend of Katrina told journalist Subhash K Jha, It was all so sudden... their meeting, courtship, romance, marriage. Vicky Kaushal decided within two months of their relationship that she was the woman he wanted to spend his life with. But Katrina was not sure about starting the new relationship. She was still hurting from the wounds of her previous break-up. She liked Vicky, but she needed time.

Vicky pursued her until she said yes to him. But Katrina put forward one precondition. Vicky has to give the same amount of love and respect to her family and siblings.

Now, Katrina is very happy to see that Vicky gels with her siblings very well. The friend reveals, "Before the wedding, they hadn't even met Vicky Kaushal. Now, it's like they've known him all their life."

Katrina and Vicky are on a honeymoon right now, and the two will be coming back to Mumbai today.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sardar Udham in which he will be playing the character of Udham Singh whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Jee Lee Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

