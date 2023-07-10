Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences

MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even famous people. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Hema Malini have all endured terrifying near-death situations that have tried to test their strength over the years. We've compiled a list of FIVE actresses who have talked about close to lose their lives.

Also read: Wow! Mesmerizing looks of Shehnaaz Gill which are sure to blow your minds!

Kiara Advani

In an interview, Kiara recalled one of her terrifying experiences, she and her college classmates traveled to McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, where they ended up stuck in the hotel for four days without any electricity or running water. Since it was below zero and there had been a lot of snowfall in the area, even their bonfire was about to go out.

The actress continued, detailing how her room's chair caught fire the night before. Fortunately, one of her friends yelled as they eventually woke up. When the teachers answered the call and pushed the door open, they all managed to jump out of the bed. Kiara said it was a very traumatic experience. However, on that day, they all made the choice to just express gratitude.

Katrina Kaif

When Katrina Kaif was inside a helicopter once, the air became incredibly turbulent all of a sudden. The actress disclosed that the helicopter suddenly began to fall. She acknowledged that she had believed that to be the end of her life at that point. The actress also recalled that she had only been wishing for her mother's well-being at the time.

Malaika Arora

In 2022, Malaika Arora was hurt in a car accident. She said, "Sometimes, I still remember that night; I had two prayers in my heart. I didn't want to lose my life that night, and I didn't want to lose my eyesight. After the accident, I kept asking for my mother and my son, Arhaan."

Sunny Leone

Few people are aware that Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber nearly died in an airplane accident. Sunny had tweeted after she had survived the jet crash, “The reason I’m acting so happy cause everyone else is all freaked out! Gotta cheer them up. Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job through & alive. But you know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!”

Hema Malini

The veteran actress was hurt and required hospitalization after being involved in a car accident. Her Mercedes got involved in an accident with another vehicle, which was tragic. Unfortunately, pictures showing her with brain injuries circulated on social media, arousing a great deal of interest and worry from the general public.

Also read: What! "She is looking same like Esha Deol" netizens react on the latest photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- E-times











