Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Hema Malini have all endured terrifying near-death situations that have tried to test their strength over the years. We've compiled a list of FIVE actresses who have talked about close to lose their lives.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even famous people. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Hema Malini have all endured terrifying near-death situations that have tried to test their strength over the years. We've compiled a list of FIVE actresses who have talked about close to lose their lives.

Also read: Wow! Mesmerizing looks of Shehnaaz Gill which are sure to blow your minds!

Kiara Advani

In an interview, Kiara recalled one of her terrifying experiences, she and her college classmates traveled to McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, where they ended up stuck in the hotel for four days without any electricity or running water. Since it was below zero and there had been a lot of snowfall in the area, even their bonfire was about to go out.

The actress continued, detailing how her room's chair caught fire the night before. Fortunately, one of her friends yelled as they eventually woke up. When the teachers answered the call and pushed the door open, they all managed to jump out of the bed. Kiara said it was a very traumatic experience. However, on that day, they all made the choice to just express gratitude.

Katrina Kaif

When Katrina Kaif was inside a helicopter once, the air became incredibly turbulent all of a sudden. The actress disclosed that the helicopter suddenly began to fall. She acknowledged that she had believed that to be the end of her life at that point. The actress also recalled that she had only been wishing for her mother's well-being at the time.

Malaika Arora

In 2022, Malaika Arora was hurt in a car accident. She said, "Sometimes, I still remember that night; I had two prayers in my heart. I didn't want to lose my life that night, and I didn't want to lose my eyesight. After the accident, I kept asking for my mother and my son, Arhaan."

Sunny Leone

Few people are aware that Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber nearly died in an airplane accident. Sunny had tweeted after she had survived the jet crash, “The reason I’m acting so happy cause everyone else is all freaked out! Gotta cheer them up. Thank the Lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job through & alive. But you know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!”

Hema Malini

The veteran actress was hurt and required hospitalization after being involved in a car accident. Her Mercedes got involved in an accident with another vehicle, which was tragic. Unfortunately, pictures showing her with brain injuries circulated on social media, arousing a great deal of interest and worry from the general public.

Also read: What! "She is looking same like Esha Deol" netizens react on the latest photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- E-times
  


 


 
 

Kiara Advani Katrina Kaif Hema Malini Sunny Leone Malaika Arora KIARA ADVANI FANS Kiara Advani Sexy Kiara Advani photoshoot Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
Kareena
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
Raj
Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’
Simi
Surprising! When Simi Garewal revealed that ‘It was easy’ to question Rekha about her feeling for Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘It was easy asking her the question…’