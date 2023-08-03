Shocking! “Lagta hai pant pehanna bhul gayi”, netizens troll Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi

Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi are getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to their latest public appearance, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 14:49
movie_image: 
Huma

MUMBAI :Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi are two of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. Over the time with their powerful characters, they have been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts. Fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actresses. 

Having said that, this latest video of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi is getting viral all over the internet as they were clicked attending a movie screening last night. Fans could not keep calm, as both the actresses looked super hot. But, there are few people who are trolling the actresses for different reasons. 

ALSO READ : Amitabh Bachchan gives his fans a health update after suffering muscle tear and rib injury on sets of Project K, says “Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped…”

Check out the comments below

As we can see, many are saying that these actresses are drunk as they are not able to walk properly and were about to fall. Also, many are trolling them on the basis of their outfit. Netizens say that they must have forgotten to wear pants.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – Hotness Alert! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar is too hot to handle in these pictures

Fatima Sana Shaikh Huma Qureshi BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 14:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta sign a web series together?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth
MUMBAI :Recently Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand seemed to have made an announcement on Twitter of his upcoming...
What! Virat calls himself Sai’s husband, Sai angry with Virat’s behaviour
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Decoupled actress Bushra Shaikh roped in for Crime Aaj Kal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill takes a dig at Asim Riaz as she takes a stand for late actor Siddarth Shukla
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was so...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Anand
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth

Latest Video

Related Stories
Siddharth Anand
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan gives his fans a health update after suffering muscle tear and rib injury on sets of Project K, says “Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped…”
Women’s Day Special
Women’s Day Special: 5 actresses who have shown on the big screens what women empowerment means
Vinali Bhatnagar
Hotness Alert! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar is too hot to handle in these pictures
Swara
Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad’s unique wedding invitation goes viral and grabs attention for it’s beautiful details, check it out
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha attends Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar special screening; gets trolled, “Itna over acting kis khushi mai”