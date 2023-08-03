Shocking! “Lagta hai pant pehanna bhul gayi”, netizens troll Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi

MUMBAI :Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi are two of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. Over the time with their powerful characters, they have been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts. Fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actresses.

Having said that, this latest video of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi is getting viral all over the internet as they were clicked attending a movie screening last night. Fans could not keep calm, as both the actresses looked super hot. But, there are few people who are trolling the actresses for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see, many are saying that these actresses are drunk as they are not able to walk properly and were about to fall. Also, many are trolling them on the basis of their outfit. Netizens say that they must have forgotten to wear pants.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Fatima Sana Shaikh and Huma Qureshi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

