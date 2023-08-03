Amitabh Bachchan gives his fans a health update after suffering muscle tear and rib injury on sets of Project K, says “Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped…”

Project K is one of them and the actor who was shooting for it in Hyderabad has injured himself while doing so. Big B has suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during a fight sequence.
MUMBAI :Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. Project K is one of them and the actor who was shooting for it in Hyderabad has injured himself while doing so.

Big B has suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during a fight sequence. The actor has given his worried fans a health update saying that his film’s shooting now stands canceled and he will only resume after 2 weeks of rest. 

Big B has now given another health update to his fans where he wrote on his blog, “First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers (sic). I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance.”

He further wrote, “The holika was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI... it is now done. HOLI being celebrated today... and tomorrow... so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done... I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you... May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life... More later... But for now my gratitude as ever…”

Project K is a sci-fi Pan India film that also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 12th January 2024. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit-Latestly 

