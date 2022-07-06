Shocking! Lawrence Bishnoi talks about his previous plans to assassinate Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Recently, the country lost singer-rapper Sidhu Moose wala and has been grieving him ever since he was mercilessly shot dead. Salman Khan is reportedly also on the radar of the noted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. It’s a well-known fact that he wanted Salman Khan Dead and said that he would kill him in retribution for the alleged blackbuck killing.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently being questioned by the Crime Branch on how he executed the murder of the late singer and Congress member Sidhu Moose Wala. On Sunday, Salim Khan found a letter on the bench addressed to him that they (Salim Khan and Salman Khan) would be killed like Sidhu Moose Wala.

In the interrogation, Bishnoi revealed that he had told his alleged associate Sampat Nehra to execute the superstar a few years back. Reportedly, he had come to Mumbai, done a recce of the area around Galaxy apts., but the superstar was out of the range of the pistol he carried. They had later ordered a RK Spring rifle that cost bishnoi a whopping 3-4 Lakhs but Sampat was arrested before the rifle was delivered.

Lawrence says that he wanted to kill Salman for his alleged actions against the Bishnoi community since the Blackbuck or Chinkara is worshipped by the community. He had planned to kill him on the sets of the film Ready too but that plan had flopped as well.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s car was fired with 30 rounds of gun-shuts and the plan was brewing for months now. 

Credits: BollywoodLife

Latest Video