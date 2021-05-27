Shocking! Before Maera Mishra Adhyayan Suman was dating this Bollywood mega superstar

MUMBAI: Adhyayan Suman is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood, and he is quite active on his social media accounts and he is also good at singing.

A few months back he was in the headlines for his break up with his live in relationship girlfriend Maera Mishra, the two were very serious for each other, but then parted ways on compatible issues.

But did you know before dating Maera Adhyayan was dating Bollywood super star Kangana Ranaut.

The two met on the sets of Raaz 2 and sparks flew and the two began to date each other.

But after 3 years the two broke up owing to not getting along with each other.

ALSO READ - (Adhyayan Suman says he has left the Kangana Ranaut chapter ‘Miles Behind In Life’; read details )

A year ago, Adhyan and his dad had come on a news channel and had exposed Kangana and said that she used to do black magic on him and they had almost lost their son.

Kangana by then has become a superstar in Bollywood and said that now since I am in power people will say things about me to gain publicity.

Post that during the SSR case Adhyayan then changed his views on the actress and said that she is very brave and powerful to take on the industry all alone.

At one point the two of them were madly in love with each other and today they don’t see in each other’s eyes also.

Kangana had said that she has left her past behind and doesn’t want to speak or discuss it.

Today the both have moved on in their life and post the break up Kangana was dating Hrithik Roshan which also came out in a controversial way.

ALSO READ - (Telly couple Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra have called it QUITS, Read...)