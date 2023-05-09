Shocking! Malaika Arora’s THIS cryptic note stunned everyone amid breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika and Arjun dispelled all allegations with back-to-back public appearances and were seen holding hands during their dinner dates, Malaika once again stoked breakup rumours with her most recent social media tale.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 21:18
Malaika

MUMBAI: One of the most talked-about Bollywood couples in recent months is Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. After news of the couple's breakup went viral last month, they have been in the news. While Malaika and Arjun dispelled all allegations with back-to-back public appearances and were seen holding hands during their dinner dates, Malaika once again stoked breakup rumours with her most recent social media tale.

Also read: WOW! From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora; These Bollywood Divas slay Stylish Gym Outfit elegantly by raising the temperature

Fans guessed that the actor was alluding to Arjun Kapoor when she posted a cryptic statement on Instagram about how males don't treat women fairly in partnerships.

Malaika sent a mysterious message on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The note reads, “woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her.”

This occurs only a few days after it was announced that the pair had made the decision to part ways.

After Malaika stopped like and commenting on Arjun's social media postings, the couple's gossip started to spread online. Malaika reportedly unfollowed Arjun's relatives on Instagram, according to another report. Additionally, Malaika posted a mysterious message on her Instagram story about "not yearning for the past."

According to rumours, Arjun began dating actor and social media personality Kusha Kapila after splitting from Malaika. Kusha denied the claims and posted a statement on her social media accounts stating that she didn't want her mother to read such untrue information about her.

“Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega. Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit,” on her Instagram broadcast channel, the actor posted.

Also read: Woah! Bollywood Divas Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi and others know how to flaunt their Curves in Figure hugging dresses, making jaws drop

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits – Bollywood life 

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
