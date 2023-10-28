Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint

The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh has now received a death threat through an Email asking for a whopping sum of Rs 20 Crores, failing which he will be shot.
MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and popularity is no secret and they have been part of many business ventures and events. The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh has now received a death threat through an Email asking for a whopping sum of Rs 20 Crores, failing which he will be shot.

A case has now been registered with the Gamdevi police. A certain Shadab Khan sent the email writing, “If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.” A case has been registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC in Gamdevi PS of Mumbai. 

An investigation has begun to trace the sender of the email.

This is not the first incident where Mukesh and his family has been targeted. Earlier a man from Bihar was arrested for making threatening calls to him, saying he would blow up the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and the iconic Ambani family residence, 'Antilia,' located in south Mumbai.

Credit-FreePressJournal

