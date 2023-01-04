Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch

MUMBAI: Nita Ambani has been one of the most well- known socialites and entrepreneurs in India. She now hosted a grand event where she launched her cultural center at the Jio World Gardens at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai on 31st March. The whos who from the world of entertainment were present at the event.

From the world of Television, Dilip Joshi, Smriti Irani, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya among others were seen. While Smriti Irani looked stunning in an embroidered black saree, Disha looked gorgeous in a pastel sharara. Dilip Joshi and his wife chose to wear black too.

From the world of Bollywood there were Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aradhya. From Hollywood Spiderman famed Tom Holland and Zendaya graced the event.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) aims at preserving and promoting Indian traditional art and artifacts.

