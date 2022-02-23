Shocking! Netizens troll Aryan Khan as he turns writer, say 'web series ka title charsi hoga'

MUMBAI : Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, has been the talk of the town for the recent drugs-on-cruise incident. The star kid has created a strong fanbase for himself with his amazing social media posts.

Aryan was seen grabbing attention and making headlines because of his connection with the drugs case. Since then, his public appearances have been rare.

Recently, we heard that Aryan will be making his Bollywood debut not as an actor but as a writer along with his friend Bilal Siddiqui. Bilal who has earlier written the web series Bard Of Blood.

Indeed, this information had brought a wave of happiness among Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan fans. But there is a set of people who are not happy with this information. They have started trolling the actor's kid.

Check out some of their comments.

ALSO READ – (Congratulations! Not as an actor, but Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make his debut in showbiz as a scriptwriter)

Many comments say that Aryan Khan must have written the script in jail. Others said that the title of the project would be Charsi.

What are your views on these brutal comments of netizens? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Amazing! These gal pals of Bollywood give us major friendship goals)