Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for travelling on a Scooty; netizens say, ‘No helmet, maaro fine’

MUMBAI : With her acting contribution and her sizzling dance numbers, Nora Fatehi has indeed made a strong mark not only at the box office but also in the hearts and minds of millions.

Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts. A recent video of Nora Fatehi is going viral on social media, where she was seen in a rush and was travelling on a Scooty.

This video has indeed attracted the attention of fans, and they liked her simplicity. On the other hand, a few people are posting unhealthy comments on this video.

Many are commenting that she is not wearing a helmet and it is not safe. She should be fined, as should the rider as he is also helmetless. Others are saying that this is just a publicity stunt. As we can see in the video, the actress is trying her level best to hide her face, but netizens are saying there is no point.

