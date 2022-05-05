Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for travelling on a Scooty; netizens say, ‘No helmet, maaro fine’

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting some unhealthy comments on social media as she was spotted travelling on a Scooty. Netizens are saying that she is not wearing a helmet and should be fined.
MUMBAI : With her acting contribution and her sizzling dance numbers, Nora Fatehi has indeed made a strong mark not only at the box office but also in the hearts and minds of millions.

Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts. A recent video of Nora Fatehi is going viral on social media, where she was seen in a rush and was travelling on a Scooty.

 

This video has indeed attracted the attention of fans, and they liked her simplicity. On the other hand, a few people are posting unhealthy comments on this video.

ALSO READ- (Shocking! Here is how Nora Fatehi spends her income; know more in detail about her lifestyle)

Many are commenting that she is not wearing a helmet and it is not safe. She should be fined, as should the rider as he is also helmetless. Others are saying that this is just a publicity stunt. As we can see in the video, the actress is trying her level best to hide her face, but netizens are saying there is no point.

What are your views on these comments and on Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Finally! Kartik Aaryan opens up on his alleged fallout with Karan Johar)

