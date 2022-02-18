Shocking! Parineeti Chopra wants Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account deleted for this reason

MUMBAI: No doubt Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are indeed one of the most loved onscreen Jodis, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of this Jodi over the time and winning the hearts of the fans.

How can we forget the sizzling chemistry between Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in their debut movie Ishaqzaade, later we have seen them in movies like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch both of them on screen, and they have really made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. Over the time we have also witnessed the strong bond between the two, and recently we can see an example of their perfect friendship.

Recently Parineeti Chopra was asked to speak few words about Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram handle during ask me anything session, to which the actress jokingly says that ‘some is too much for actor Arjun Kapoor’, this statement of the actress grabbed the attention of the actor Arjun Kapoor, to which he replied, ‘Yes Your Voice doesn’t need to be heard, best to speak less’

To which actress Parineeti Chopra further wrote ‘Deleted Contact’. Indeed we have seen several friendship Bonds but this funny reaction of actress Parineeti Chopra for Arjun Kapoor is the perfect example of true friendship.

This is one of the reasons why they always grab the attention of the fans and we look forward to see some more amazing, fun comments from the side of this Jodi.

