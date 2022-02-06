Shocking! This person claims that he will take revenge for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Now, gangster Neeraj Bawana has threatened a revengeful act against Lawrence Bishnoi and gang on social media.

A facebook profile named Bawana shared a story that read, “Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days.”

The post reportedly tags Neeraj Bawana who already has murder and ransom charges on him and is currently in Tihar jail along with his associates Tillu Tajpuriya and gangster Davinder Bambiha.

It isn’t yet clear who wrote the post on Facebook, but it is being linked to Neeraj who has aides across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated on Sunday and ever since then, police have been investigating the murder case.

This revengeful post has come after two days of Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination, for which Lawrence Bishnoi took the responsibility on Facebook.

It started when an unidentified account by Lawrence Bishnoi group posted on Facebook and took responsibility for Moose Wala’s assassination as a revenge for killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, also known as Vicky Middukhera.

Vicky was shot dead last year and Bambiha gang took the responsibility for the same.

The Facebook post by Bhuppi Rana revealed that Bishnoi gang falsely accused Moose Wala for the murder of Vicky Middukher and Punjab student leader Gurlal Bara.

The police had earlier said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

