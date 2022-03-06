Shocking! Police release footage of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killers’ car days before the murder

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 18:10
movie_image: 
Shocking! Police release footage of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killers’ car days before the murder

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

The late singer was assassinated by the Lawrence Bishnoi group who took the responsibility for his murder on a Facebook profile, and ever since then, police have been investigating the case. Now, the police have released the video of the vehicle which attacked him.

Sidhu’s untimely demise has left the nation in shock. Not just Indian singers and celebrities but also international personalities like Drake, rapper Russ and Lilly Singh also expressed their grief on Instagram. Now, the car that attacked the singer’s SUV entered Mansa 4 days before the date of his murder.

NDTV shared the video of the attacker’s car entering Mansa on their official Instagram account.

Have a look.

Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his black-coloured Mahindra Thar which happens to be one of the top-selling SUVs in the country and the attackers were driving a white coloured Bolero.

Netizens are also reacting to the video of the attackers in the comments section on Instagram and a user commented, “How did they know of repealing security cover? Who’s behind this murder ?” Another user commented, “sab singer gana gata tha par @sidhu_moosewala sab kia dill par raj karta tha…” A third user commented, “Nothing gonna happen without any internal support. How anyone can rome with gun’s inside of public place??”

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

sidhu moose wala The Last Ride singer rapper music news Punjab Assembly Elections Punjabi music Entertainment Youtube politician TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 18:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet Hooda aka Ashi Singh's transformation will leave you in shock, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ka Reet is...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Neil's life is in danger, Abhimanyu blames Akshara!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has...
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has...
EXCLUSIVE! Sonal might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated: Bhakti Rathod on her role in Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Bhakti Rathod is an integral part of Pushpa Impossible, which is all set to go on floors soon.Also Read: ...
Recent Stories
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
Latest Video