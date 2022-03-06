Shocking! Police release footage of Sidhu Moose Wala’s killers’ car days before the murder

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

The late singer was assassinated by the Lawrence Bishnoi group who took the responsibility for his murder on a Facebook profile, and ever since then, police have been investigating the case. Now, the police have released the video of the vehicle which attacked him.

Sidhu’s untimely demise has left the nation in shock. Not just Indian singers and celebrities but also international personalities like Drake, rapper Russ and Lilly Singh also expressed their grief on Instagram. Now, the car that attacked the singer’s SUV entered Mansa 4 days before the date of his murder.

NDTV shared the video of the attacker’s car entering Mansa on their official Instagram account.

Have a look.

Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his black-coloured Mahindra Thar which happens to be one of the top-selling SUVs in the country and the attackers were driving a white coloured Bolero.

Netizens are also reacting to the video of the attackers in the comments section on Instagram and a user commented, “How did they know of repealing security cover? Who’s behind this murder ?” Another user commented, “sab singer gana gata tha par @sidhu_moosewala sab kia dill par raj karta tha…” A third user commented, “Nothing gonna happen without any internal support. How anyone can rome with gun’s inside of public place??”

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi