Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood filmmaker’s credit card misused for transactions worth Rs. 4 lakhs, details inside

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has registered a complaint with the Amboli police, after his credit card was allegedly used for fraudulent transactions amounting to nearly Rs 4 lakh in March this year. But, according to the Amboli police, the complaint was received from Kapoor’s assistant on Wednesday.

“He has stated in his complaint that several transactions were made from his credit card without his consent or knowledge, collectively amounting to Rs 3.84 lakh,” said a senior Police Inspector of the Amboli police station.

Following the receipt of the written complaint, police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. So far, police have found that a total of five transactions of varying amounts were made, using Kapoor’s credit card. The incident came to light when he received a call from his bank regarding his pending credit card dues, after which he obtained the details and approached the police.

Police suspect that the accused obtained the PIN of Kapoor’s credit card using phishing emails or messages, which are sent out to hundreds of people on a daily basis. These appear similar to official communications from banks, in order to lure victims into entering sensitive card details like their PINs or their netbanking login credentials.

Credit: The Free Press Journal