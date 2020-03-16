Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood filmmaker’s credit card misused for transactions worth Rs. 4 lakhs, details inside

Boney Kapoor is a well know India filmmaker and late actress Sridevi’s husband
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 10:08
movie_image: 
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood filmmaker’s credit card misused for transactions worth Rs. 4 lakhs, details inside

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has registered a complaint with the Amboli police, after his credit card was allegedly used for fraudulent transactions amounting to nearly Rs 4 lakh in March this year. But, according to the Amboli police, the complaint was received from Kapoor’s assistant on Wednesday.

Also Read: OMG! Take a look at the B-town celebs whose WhatsApp messages leaked on social media

“He has stated in his complaint that several transactions were made from his credit card without his consent or knowledge, collectively amounting to Rs 3.84 lakh,” said a senior Police Inspector of the Amboli police station.

Following the receipt of the written complaint, police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. So far, police have found that a total of five transactions of varying amounts were made, using Kapoor’s credit card. The incident came to light when he received a call from his bank regarding his pending credit card dues, after which he obtained the details and approached the police.

Also Read: Wow! Check out the first look of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's debut movie ‘Archies’

Police suspect that the accused obtained the PIN of Kapoor’s credit card using phishing emails or messages, which are sent out to hundreds of people on a daily basis. These appear similar to official communications from banks, in order to lure victims into entering sensitive card details like their PINs or their netbanking login credentials.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Boney Kapoor mom Mr. India Valimai Khushi Judaai No Entry Maidaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 10:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been accused in the Mumbai Cruise drugs case has been finally given a...
EXPLOSIVE! Jyoti's lies to get caught as Imlie is pregnant; Aryan recieves the shock of his life in StarPlus'Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Jyoti ruins Neela's plan; Aryan and Imlie make a massive promise to each other in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read: ...
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood filmmaker’s credit card misused for transactions worth Rs. 4 lakhs, details inside
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has registered a complaint with the Amboli police, after his credit card was allegedly...
Disheartening! THIS Hollywood actor pens down an emotional note after the sad demise of his mother
MUMBAI: Rust actor Alec Baldwin took to his social media to express his grief over the demise of his mother Carol...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Revati challenges Preesha to stop her, Preesha scared
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case
Latest Video