Shocking! THIS prominent Bollywood star achieved Rs 3000 Crore with blockbuster hits, faced molestation, and quit acting at 18 due to frustration

While many have made this decision, few have taken it as abruptly and as early as Zaira Wasim. The hugely successful Dangal was the actress's professional debut as a teenager. But she had completed her last movie just three years later.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Zaira

MUMBAI: Getting a job in Bollywood is challenging. Years passed for many until they finally made a breakthrough. Therefore, it is unexpected when someone who has achieved success and is obtaining great roles chooses to give it all up. While many have made this decision, few have taken it as abruptly and as early as Zaira Wasim. The hugely successful Dangal was the actress's professional debut as a teenager. But she had completed her last movie just three years later.

Also read: Awesome! Sanya Malhotra confirms being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, says “cannot wait to see myself around him…”

Zaira Wasim made her screen debut in Dangal, the Aamir Khan-starring biopic about the Phogat sisters when she was fifteen years old. In the movie, Zaira portrayed a young Geeta Phogat. Dangal made an incredible Rs 2000 crore globally at the time of its release, making it the highest-grossing Indian movie ever. At the time, not a single Hindi film had made above Rs 1000 crore. Zaira appeared in the coming-of-age musical Secret Superstar the next year. With a box office receipt of Rs 915 crore, the movie is still the highest-grossing female-led Indian film ever.

Zaira was 17 at the time and said that a fellow traveler on her Vistara aircraft had touched her improperly in December 2017. The actress said that the man seated behind her on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai stroked her neck with his feet. She said the poor lights in the cabin prevented her from recording it. Zaira's accusation prompted the airline to launch an inquiry.

Vikas Sachdeva, the accused, was later taken into custody and charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. The wife of Sachdeva claimed that her husband was not at fault and that, after falling asleep on the aircraft, he unintentionally touched Zaira. She went on to say that the actress who accepted it had received an apology from them. Zaira faced internet trolling and accusations of faking the case after this. The accused was found guilty and given a three-year prison sentence in January 2020. After the accused filed an appeal, the Bombay High Court suspended the punishment.

Zaira wrapped up filming her third movie, The Sky Is Pink, in 2019. She played the role of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker and social media influencer who is terminally sick; Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra played her parents. Zaira announced her acting retirement in June, several months before the movie's premiere, citing an incompatibility between her acting profession and her religious convictions. She explained that because the work she was doing did not align with her faith, she could not, in good conscience, continue doing it. Her final on-screen role was slated to appear in the September release of the movie.

Also read: What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, alleged Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- DNA

Aamir Khan Sanya Malhotra LUDO Pathaan JAWAN Dunki Gauri Khan Suhana Khan Pagglait Dangal Raees Movie News Aisha Chaudhary Farhan Akhtar Priyanka Chopra The Sky Is Pink Vikas Sachdeva TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/05/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: OMG! Natasha loses her cool when she is not allowed to get a job
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Viaan gets adamant on seeking answers from Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Wow! From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor: The buzz cut emerges latest celeb-approved hair trend; Here’s how hair stylists reacted!
MUMBAI: Salman Khan, Orlando Bloom, Bradley Cooper, and Shahid Kapoor have all been embracing the buzzed haircut with...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Reyansh and Aaradhna try to fail each other's plans
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhira marries Armaan, Amma to be tough on her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Woah! Kartik Aaryan describes the girl of his dreams, here's what he says
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is among the hottest bachelors of Bollywood. Just like his films are a massive hit, his personal...
Recent Stories
Salman
Wow! From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor: The buzz cut emerges latest celeb-approved hair trend; Here’s how hair stylists reacted!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Wow! From Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor: The buzz cut emerges latest celeb-approved hair trend; Here’s how hair stylists reacted!
Kartik
Woah! Kartik Aaryan describes the girl of his dreams, here's what he says
Salman Khan
Really! Not Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but these two real-life siblings were the original choice for Karan Arjun, find out who
Anil
Kya Baat Hai! Anil Kapoor opens up on his drastic body transformation, “has been an immense challenge as well as a source of great satisfaction”
Shah Rukh
Astonishing! Is Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Women should rub my legs, kiss me full-mouthed on my lips” in an interview? Amidst netizens' comparison with Salman Khan
Raj
Woah! Raj Kundra gets trolled for receiving a standing ovation after the screening of UT69, take a look at the video and comments