Shocking! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa open up about their relationship; Patralekhaa reveals initially found him ‘weird’

MUMBAI: In the Bollywood industry, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are two of the most adored pairs of actors. The couple started dating formally in 2010 and later married in a traditional Hindu wedding in 2021. The couple has set some significant couple goals and manages to maintain the spark in their romance even after dating for more than ten years. The couple recently shared their love story, and Patralekhaa recalled how at first, she thought he was "weird."

Also read:Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha

The Citylights actors discussed their relationship timeline and unveiled special moments in their latest interview. Rajkummar said how he was immediately drawn to a very "beautiful" female he spotted in an advertisement while watching television.

Speaking about their romance, Rajkummar said, “We met in 2010 and before that, there is a flashback. Two months back I was watching television at my home and there was this ad I was watching on TV. I saw this beautiful very pretty girl there and I thought ‘Wow she is so sweet, I wish I could marry her one day’.”

In response, Patralekhaa said that she had watched Rao's movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha and had thought, "Oh god, this boy is so weird." Rajkummar followed the conversation by mentioning that their romance began to take shape two months later while they were traveling to a Pune film institute for a project.

Rajkummar remembered how they first got along and started speaking, and Patralekhaa recalls feeling nervous about the song's filming but Rajkummar Rao calmed her down. The actor from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana went on to say, “And then she told me she is that girl from that ad and I was like this is it. This is the universe doing everything.”

The 2014 drama film Citylights had Rajkummar Rao and his spouse Patralekhaa sharing screen time. His popular works include Trapped and Newton. His most recent appearance was in the 2020 film Bheed by Anubhav Sinha, which offered a fictitious account of the migration that occurred in India during the quarantine.

Also read: Interesting! This is what Rajkumar Rao had to say when he was compared to mega superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla