Shocking! Salman Khan fans will no longer be allowed to gather outside his Bandra home say police

MUMBAI : Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail has asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologize to his Bishnoi community or he will have to face dire consequences. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor had killed 2 black bucks in 1998 in Jodhpur while shooting for his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

This angered Lawrence Bishnoi and his community as the black buck is considered sacred for them. While being interviewed in the jail, Lawrence said that Salman Khan even offered his community leaders money but he refused it and asked for an apology instead.

In June last year, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat through a letter that read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga”. This referred to Lawrence and his gang assassinating Punjabi musician and singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

In a previous interview Lawrence Bishnoi had said, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologize. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else” He added, “There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologize. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

The cops have filed an FIR against Lawrence, Goldy, and a third person named Rohit – for sending a death threat mail to Salman. The case was registered on the basis of Prashant Gunjalkar, who as per the cops, regularly visits Salman's Bandra home.

Previously, Salman was given Y+ security and moved around in a bullet-proof car with personal security guards round the clock. Now the cops have added extra measure for Salman’s security and said that no fans would be allowed to gather outside his Bandra home.

