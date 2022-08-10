Here's why ‘Actor – Salman Khan' is trending on Twitter

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly the biggest star we have in Bollywood, and if not all movies, he has proved his mettle as an actor with a few films. Today, a trend on Twitter has grabbed everyone’s attention and it is ‘Actor – Salman Khan’.

We are sure many of you might be wondering why ‘Actor – Salman Khan’ is trending on Twitter, and the answer is that he is one of the most favourite actors of the netizens. So, on Twitter there’s a trend going on in which people are posting about their all time favourite actor, cricketer, movie, and more, and most of the people have used Salman Khan’s name in their tweet when answering about their all time favourite actor. Check out the tweets below...

Well, this trend has made all the Salman Khan’s fans super happy as their favourite star is actually the all time favourite actor of many people. By the way, who is your all time favourite actor, is it Salman Khan or someone else? Let us know in the comments below.

While talking about Salman’s upcoming movies, the actor will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. The former, which also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, and Shehnaaz Gill, is slated to release on Eid this year. The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released a few weeks ago, and a romantic track titled Naiyo Lagda was launched during the Valentine’s Day weekend this month.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it is slated to release on Diwali this year.

