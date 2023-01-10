Shocking! Sanjay Mishra reveals being taunted for coming late on the sets during the initial days of his career

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Mishra is known for his good performances and the years he had given to Bollywood. Although now he garners great respect from fellow Bollywood peers and juniors, there was a time when he had to ignore the rude comments that came to him, including one where he was sarcastically called superstar Amitabh Bachchan because he arrived late on the sets.

The 59-year-old actor, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, recalls his early days as an actor when Mumbai was not as developed and reaching Film City was not easy. During that incident, Sanjay said that he was abandoned on the road by an auto rikshaw driver, causing delay.

“Once I was working on something and I was very new and had to get down at Goregaon station. At that time, one had to really do this (joins hands) to autoriskshaw drivers because reaching Film City was not easy. When I finally convinced one newbie auto driver, he took me but felt unsure once we got off the highway. There were no lights in that area near Santosh Nagar and he asked me to get off, ” Sanjay said.

He continued, “So I walked till the set and the moment I entered this person said, ‘Aur aa gaye Amitabh Bachchan!’ (So, you have come Amitabh Bachchan). He said this because I was late. He said, ‘Aa gaye superstar Amitabh Bachchan’ (Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is here). He taunted me, whereas if I had not faced the problem, I would have reached before time and in such a situation when he called me Amitabh Bachchan, I felt very weird.”

The actor has been part of Bollywood since 1995 and entertained fans with his performance in movies such as Bunty Aur Babli, Golmaal, Dhamaal, Aloo Chaat amongst many others. He has also been part of several television shows as well, shared that such things did feel bad but he had no option but to forget it.

“Now that I think of it, I don’t know where that person is.” said Sanjay and he added, “These things hurt you, sting you in the heart but then you tell yourself to gulp it down like medicine and that is what makes you solid. Now nothing affects.”

Talking about the current time and if success has changed anything, the actor said that he doesn’t know what success is but atleast people don’t say anything untoward to him on his face.

