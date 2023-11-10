Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan begins shoot for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, amid death threats and Y-Plus security

However, worrying news pertaining to Shah Rukh Khan's safety have overshadowed the excitement surrounding this box office triumph. Surprisingly, he has received death threats in the wake of both Jawan and Pathaan's victories.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, a well-known and adored actor who is renowned for his extraordinary acting talent, magnetic personality, and imposing persona, has recently found himself at the focus of security worries. This follows the success of his most recent film, Jawan, which has been well praised and has established itself as a crucial turning point in his successful career.

(Also read: Woah! Ravi Kishan reveals his shocking experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, read more

However, worrying news pertaining to Shah Rukh Khan's safety have overshadowed the excitement surrounding this box office triumph. Surprisingly, he has received death threats in the wake of both Jawan and Pathaan's victories. The actor was given Y-Plus security protection after swift action was taken in response to these terrifying threats to safeguard his safety.

Shah Rukh Khan took the step to formally tell the Maharashtra government of the threats he had been facing, providing a written complaint that detailed the instances, in an effort to address the seriousness of the matter. The Maharashtra government responded swiftly to these worries by increasing the star's security detail, demonstrating their dedication to ensuring his safety.

Shah Rukh Khan demonstrated his commitment to his fans and his work in spite of the getting threats. He was observed in the city today, hard at work filming Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani's next production. His impeccably clean-shaven appearance and easygoing, casual dress demonstrated his steadfast dedication to his vocation.

(Also read:What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - zoom entertainment 

 

