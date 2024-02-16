Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan offers insight into the final film to conclude his illustrious career; Details Inside!

MUMBAI : Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had the most spectacular return to Bollywood with films like Jawan, Dunki, and Pathaan that shattered box office records. Following a string of disastrous box office runs, SRK took a four-year hiatus. However, upon his return, he demonstrated that victories are always more powerful than defeats.

King Khan recently provided an intriguing update regarding how he wants his acting career to conclude, even though he hasn't disclosed any information about his next movie. He expressed his wish regarding the final movie he wanted to make before calling it a day in his acting career.

Shah Rukh Khan made several astounding revelations during his recent presence at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. He talked about his rejection of Slumdog Millionaire and his experiences during his four-year break from Bollywood. SRK also spoke about how he would like to conclude his acting career at the same event

He began by saying that he still has at least 30 to 35 years left to perform in motion pictures and that he has no intention of retiring any time soon. However, he wants his final movie to be extremely memorable when the time comes for him to bid adieu to the cinema. He declared that he wanted everyone to adore his final film.

For the viewers to understand his most recent movie, he also asked them to study Arabic and Urdu. Based on Shah Rukh's statements, it appears that the actor wants his final picture to be a universally acclaimed picture that everyone would enjoy.

SRK said at the same event that he turned down Slumdog Millionaire because he didn't feel comfortable. The actor said that he was already hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on Hindi television when the Oscar-winning picture was presented to him, and he felt a little uneasy about playing a dishonest host in the movie. Anil Kapoor, who eventually took Khan's place, acknowledged that Khan had done an amazing job in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start filming his next project in March or April. Nothing further regarding the movie above is known as of now.

