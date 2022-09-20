Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was once arrested and put into jail for THIS reason, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan who will be next seen in Pathaan had once recalled that he was arrested for a day after threatening a reporter with violence. The reporter, Shah Rukh said, had written a scandalous story about Shah Rukh and his female co-star being encouraged by the director of their film — to whom she was married — to spend an evening together to get to know each other. Shah Rukh said that he was miffed by the rumor.

Shah Rukh said, “I got very disturbed with it. And I was very new. I used to react to every news item. Thankfully, there was no social media back then.” He added, “I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this’. He said, ‘But listen, can you just take it… it’s just a joke’. ‘I don’t find it funny’ I said and so, I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot.”

Shah Rukh threatened to hit people at the office, and ‘screamed and shouted’ at them. Later, the police visited the set, and asked him to come with them to the station. “It was a small, little prison, with human feces… And as soon as I saw that, I said, ‘No please, let me go. I’ll never do this again.'”



The incident happened when Shah Rukh was shooting for the film Maya Memsaab with co-star Deepa Sahi and director Ketan Mehta. The story was also featured in journalist Anupama Chopra’s book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema.



Credit: The Indian Express