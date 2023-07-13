Shocking! "She is slowly turning into Uorfi Javed", netizens troll Avneet Kaur for her fashion choices

This latest photoshoot of actress Avneet Kaur is receiving some unhealthy comments, check out the reactions below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:47
movie_image: 
Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space. Over the time, she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling pictures and grabbing attention of the fans.

Avneet Kaur is indeed looking supremely hot in this latest photoshoot. She is indeed getting lots of love for her looks, but is also getting trolled for her outfit. Check out the comments below.

Also read: Exclusive! Shirin Sewani reveals the time she decided to become an actor and it happens to have a connection with Shah Rukh Khan

As we can see, many express that they are unhappy with the outfit the actress is wearing and the way she is exposing herself. They comment that she is gradually turning into Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense. They believe that Avneet Kaur is losing the sense of fashion. 

What are your views on these comments for actress Avneet Kaur? Do you like her fashion sense? Do let us know in the comments and below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read: Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2

Avneet Kaur Avneet Kaur fan AVNEET KAUR SEXY AVNEET KAUR HOT Avneet Kaur photoshoot BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 18:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to attend San Diego Comic-Con, but netizens wonder about Amitabh Bachchan’s absence
MUMBAI : A few days ago, it was announced that Project K will be the first Indian film to be at San Diego Comic-Con....
Exclusive! College Romance 4 actor Keshav Sadhna says, “In school and college, I did a lot of romance”
MUMBAI : Keshav Sadhna is known for his performances in OTT series like 4 Thieves, It's My Pleasure, Hero Gayab Mode On...
Barsatein: Oh No! Reyansh gets suspicious of Aradhana, comes home to insult her in front of her family
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Viaan gets closer to the whole truth, Teji plans to keep him away from it
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Savi to run away from her wedding, Ishaan cancels his wedding
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”
MUMBAI: Yesterday, a few clips of Simrat Kaur started doing the rounds of social media in which she was seen performing...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
WOW! Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to attend San Diego Comic-Con, but netizens wonder about Amitabh Bachchan’s absence
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
WOW! Project K stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan to attend San Diego Comic-Con, but netizens wonder about Amitabh Bachchan’s absence
Ameesha Patel
WOAH! Ameesha Patel gets trolled for defending her Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur; netizens say, “It's more than clear that you are jealous of her”
Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
WOW! Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, The Kerala Story and more; here’s a look at the most popular Indian movies of 2023 till now
Adipurush
Must Read! "Please be careful we do not want second Adipurush" Netizen reacts on OMG 2
Janhvi Kapoor
Wow! Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this latest photoshoot
Kiara
Wow! These new clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are setting major couple goals, take a look