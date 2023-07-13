Shocking! "She is slowly turning into Uorfi Javed", netizens troll Avneet Kaur for her fashion choices

Actress Avneet Kaur is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from acting space. Over the time, she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling pictures and grabbing attention of the fans.

Avneet Kaur is indeed looking supremely hot in this latest photoshoot. She is indeed getting lots of love for her looks, but is also getting trolled for her outfit. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, many express that they are unhappy with the outfit the actress is wearing and the way she is exposing herself. They comment that she is gradually turning into Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense. They believe that Avneet Kaur is losing the sense of fashion.

