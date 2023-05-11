Shocking! Shefali Shah breaks silence on 'The Kerala Story' criticism; Says ‘And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman…’

MUMBAI : Shefali Shah responded to the controversy surrounding her husband Vipul Shah's production, The Kerala Story. The star claimed in an interview that she was "badly trolled" for posting the movie's trailer. She also disclosed whether, if given the opportunity, she would accept the role in the movie.

Shefali revealed that she was the target of trolling after sharing the movie's trailer. She said, “I don’t have anything to do with politics. I normally get a lot of love and respect on social media. I shared the trailer of it (The Kerala Story), I cannot tell you how badly I got trolled for it. Like people hated me overnight.”

Shefali went on to ask if she would be interested in participating in The Kerala Story. She mentioned, “If I was offered it with evidence, why not? It is as important to be told as Delhi Crime is. But if there was no evidence and if it was imaginary, I would be very wary of it. But I know for a fact that there was, I have read the script, I have gone through all those statements that have come from the government, so why not? And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman. According to me, it was about a woman, it was not about a religion, it was about terrorists."

In less than two weeks following its May premiere, The Kerala Story brought in over Rs 203 crore at the domestic box office. The Hindi film directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, tells the story of how Keralan women were pressured into being recruited and forced to convert by the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). In addition to Adah, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani also feature in the movie. The film has encountered divisive political conversation inside the nation.

