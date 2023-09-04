Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

MUMBAI :The sudden passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the globe. In a short career span he made a mark on the hearts and minds of millions. His performance, screen presence and contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations.

Also Read- Must read! ‘it’s Our Promise To Sushant we will fight till end’ late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Promise day

Now, filmmaker Apurva Asrani has broken his silence pertaining to campaigns that were launched against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He revealed that he was not only snubbed at awards and made to look like he has mental issues. In a recent interview with a news portal he said, “Sushant was snubbed at awards. His last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop. He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues. He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth. It was made to look like he had plum projects, but had an attitude problem.”

Apurva added, “These egos call other egos and tell them not to work with this person. They then use the media and powerful journalists to run campaigns to discredit this person. Blind articles are written by corrupt scribes who make damaging accusations. False stories are planted about inappropriate behavior on set.”

Also Read :Kya Baat Hai! We bet you didn't know that Sushant Singh Rajput featured in CID

Recently in Dax Shepard’s podcast, Priyanka made a shocking revelation that she was cornered in Bollywood and was tired of the politics thus went to Hollywood.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Spotboye