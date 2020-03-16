Shocking! Streaming giants refuse acquisition rights of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT platforms

Laal Singh Chaddha features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mona Singh plays the role of Aamir Khan’s mother and Naga Chaitanya

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 16:09
movie_image: 
Shocking! Streaming giants refuse acquisition rights of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to do the business of around 300 crores. However, after 8 days of its release, the film hit half a century. According to the latest reports, the Aamir Khan starrer is striving hard to find buyers for its release on the OTT platform.

Also Read:

OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside

Reportedly, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have quoted Rs 150 crore and a window of 6 months. However, the streaming giant has reportedly offered them Rs 50 crore and also sought to reduce the six-month window. Hearing 50 crore, Aamir Khan asked for Rs 125 crore. It is being said that the streaming giant has lost interest in acquiring the rights for its digital premiere on the OTT platform.

Also Read:

Aamir Khan: I don't believe in perfection

Earlier in a statement, while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan had said, “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So, I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that’s what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that.”

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan OTT platform Kareena Kapoor Khan Mona Singh Naga Chaitanya Ronit Roy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 16:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sherdil Shergill: Upcoming Drama! How will Raj and Manmeet’s tashan turn into a love story?
MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with an amazing show,‘Sherdil Shergill’. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in...
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
MUMBAI :Vaani Kapoor made her debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput...
Throwback! Times when Sonali Phogat confessed having a crush on Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat on Monday breathed her last in Goa after suffering a heart attack....
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu gets drawn to Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
'Gandhi & Co' screened at international film festivals in Melbourne and Toronto
MUMBAI : Producer Mahesh Danannavar and Director Manish Saini’s award-winning Gujarati film for children, ‘Gandhi...
AWW-DORABLE! Sangita Ghosh reunites with her daughter and takes a short break from Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Latest Video