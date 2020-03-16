Shocking! Streaming giants refuse acquisition rights of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to do the business of around 300 crores. However, after 8 days of its release, the film hit half a century. According to the latest reports, the Aamir Khan starrer is striving hard to find buyers for its release on the OTT platform.

Also Read:

OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside

Reportedly, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have quoted Rs 150 crore and a window of 6 months. However, the streaming giant has reportedly offered them Rs 50 crore and also sought to reduce the six-month window. Hearing 50 crore, Aamir Khan asked for Rs 125 crore. It is being said that the streaming giant has lost interest in acquiring the rights for its digital premiere on the OTT platform.

Also Read:

Aamir Khan: I don't believe in perfection

Earlier in a statement, while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan had said, “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So, I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that’s what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that.”

Credit: Koimoi