Shocking! The cast of Shamshera gets massively trolled for this reason



MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie Shamshera. This movie which is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra stars Sanjay Dutt as the Villain.

We can see many pictures and posts which are floating on social media, where the cast of the movie along with the director are being clicked as they are busy promoting their movie. Also, we have seen some beautiful photoshoots of Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor which are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans and setting social media on fire.



No doubt they both are looking sizzling hot in this photoshoot but few people did not like the chemistry and this Jodi and have started trolling this pair.



ALSO READ –Shocking! Here is why Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

As we can see netizens are saying that why Vaani Kapoor is trying to become Urfi Javed, whereas they are also saying that Urfi Javed has designed the costume of Vaani Kapoor on the other hand looking at this hot photoshoot they are saying Alia Bhatt wants to know your location Ranbir Kapoor.

As we can see netizens are saying why Vaani Kapoor is trying to become Urfi Javed. They are also saying that Urfi Javed has designed the costume of Vaani Kapoor. Looking at this hot photoshoot, some are saying Alia Bhatt wants to know Ranbir Kapoor’s location.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Shamshera, it is all set to hit the screen on 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ – Wow! These pictures of Sophie Choudry are giving major fitness motivation