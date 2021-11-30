SHOCKING! This is the reason why Kangana Ranaut has been getting death threats

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a post in her social media platforms where she is seen seeking blessing at Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actress penned down a note in Hindi where she shared that she has filed an FIR against the people who threatened her over her comment on ‘Khalistani terrorists’. She also asked Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action against the people who are behind the threat.

The picture showed Kangana Ranaut wearing a blue Salwar Kameez with a dupatta covering her head at the Golden Temple. Her sister Rangoli and mother Asha Ranaut were also seen in the picture.

Talking about the threats, Kangana said, She has been getting constant threats over her post on the Farm bill. A person from Bathinda has openly threatened to kill her. She adds she is not afraid of such threats. She will speak about those who conspire against the country and all the other forces who spread hatred in the country.

Defending her comments. Kangana said, Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. It is every citizen's integrity, unity and fundamental rights and it has been given to all by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. She also clarified that she has never said anything hateful against any caste, religion or group.

Seeking help from Sonia Gandhi, Kangana wrote, You are also a woman, kindly inform your chief minister of Punjab to take an immediate action about the threats from such terrorist and anti national forces.

She also hinted that the threats which she is getting is all because of the upcoming elections in Punjab. She said, It is a humble request not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.

