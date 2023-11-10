Shocking! The source confirms that no patch-up between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Reveals ‘They have moved on in their life…’

MUMBAI: Recent rumors about actor Naga Chaitanya and his estranged wife Samantha's reconciliation were fueled by the actor's Instagram post. There is no prospect for reconciliation, according to a source close to them, because they have moved on with their lives.

When Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were dating, they got Hash, a French Bulldog. When Naga Chaitanya posted a picture of Hash on Sunday, their fans quickly went crazy, wondering if they had patched things up. Only after Samantha and Naga announced their breakup was hash visible on her Instagram account. Chaitanya may be seen in the photo driving while having Hash on his lap as they take in the sunset. He captioned the picture with "Vibe" when he posted it.

According to the source, it is inappropriate to make assumptions based just on an Instagram post. The source revealed, “They brought Hash into their life when they were together, and are close to him. They are co-parenting the pet dog together, and Hash is with Naga these days as Samantha is travelling globally.”

On the sets of the love drama Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009, the couple first connected and quickly began dating. They were wed in 2017. In a joint statement released in 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their separation without disclosing the reason for the split. According to Chaitanya, who earlier this year announced that the divorce was finalized last year, they have been legally divorced for a year at this point.

The source added, “They have moved on in their life, and are not looking to patch up. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t be together, and cherish the moments they spent together as a couple. So, there is no chance of reconciliation between them. Their families also have accepted this and are not even trying to help them patch up or anything.”

The insider revealed, “At the moment, they are busy with their life. Samantha is focusing on her health and travelling the world, while Naga is keeping himself busy and going strong with his actor girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala”.

