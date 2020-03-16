Shocking! The Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker received a death threat through an anonymous note

MUMBAI: Recently, Salman Khan received an anonymous death threat through a note and now, Swara Bhasker receives a death threat, following a similar pattern. Swara is known to be vocal and bold about her opinions and for her level-headed views. She doesn’t shy away from taking up difficult roles and has mesmerized the audience with her amazing performances over the years.

Also read: Wow! Rakul Preet Singh is the major fitness motivation and these pictures are proof

The actress received a death threat through a letter with no identification of the sender and it was delivered via speed-post at her residence. The letter was obnoxious and filled with threat to her life and full of abuses. The letter was signed as ‘Iss Desh Ke Naujawaan’.

Swara filed a complaint in the Versova Police Station and based on it, the police have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons as told by an official. The investigation in the matter is ongoing.

The actress has been vocal about her political and social views and often shares them on her social media. Last night she condemned the Udaipur incident, when a tailor was beheaded in broad daylight.

Also read: Shocking! Suhana Khan gets trolled for her latest appearance; Netizens say ‘she forgot to wear jeans’

Credits: ETimes, Times of India