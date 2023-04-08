Shocking! These actresses were trolled for their plastic surgeries gone wrong

From Vaani Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, here are actresses whose plastic surgeries went wrong and were trolled for it.
MUMBAI: Plastic surgeries and botox is nothing new when it comes to actresses. Many Hindi film actresses have gone under the knife or have used botox to enhance their face features. However, a lot of times, these things go wrong and actresses get trolled for their new look.

Today, let’s look at the list of actresses whose plastic surgeries and botox went wrong...

Sushmita Sen

A recent photoshoot of Sushmita Sen grabbed everyone’s attention. Her face looked quite swollen and fans started questioning what happened to her face and whether she had botox.

Also Read:SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen looks unrecognisable; netizens ask, “What the hell happened to her face?”

Vaani Kapoor

When Vaani Kapoor made her debut with Shudh Desi Romance, she looked pretty, but later in Befikre, her lips looked very different and people trolled her for having a lip job done. 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s lip job came into limelight when she appeared on Koffee With Karan. Her surgery had become the talk of the town as she looked very different from what she used to look earlier.

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra did a nose job and well, many people felt that she looked better earlier. While many actresses would not like to reveal about their surgeries, the Apna Sapna Money Money actress has been vocal about it.

Minissha Lamba

Yahaan actress Minissha Lamba was also trolled for going under the knife. According to people, the actress looked better before the surgery.

Also Read: Being back on sets makes you feel good about yourself: Minissha Lamba

What do you have to say about the surgeries of these actresses? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

