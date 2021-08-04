Shocking throwback! Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Broke had once cleared the air on the rappers' brawl with Bollywood's King Khan; READ

MUMBAI: Popular singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is in legal trouble now as his wife Shalini Talwar has filed a case of domestic violence against him.

But did you know once reports alleged that Shah Rukh Khan had slapped the rapper? Shalini then decided to clear the air.

For the unversed, while hosting India’s Raw Star, the popular rapper had vanished from Bollywood in the middle of 2014 and lost all that he had achieved. His wife had made her first appearance on the show. Her second public appearance happened a bit later, in order to defend her husband.

During a conversation, Shalini Talwar was asked whether Shah Rukh Khan slapped her husband Yo Yo Honey Singh during the SLAM tour. She said, “Why would he slap him? These are all imaginary stories. Yeh toh sabko pata hai that Honey really respects Shah Rukh bhai, and bhai also treats Honey like a younger brother. In fact, Shah Rukh bhai helped and supported us a lot. Doctors had advised Honey not to travel out of the country for the Slam tour but he had given his word to Shah Rukh Khan, so he went with him.".

Talwar then also said, “On the tour, Honey was on heavy medication for his BP, and he slipped and fell during the rehearsals and injured his back and head. He was thus forced to come back home. So, Shah Rukh bhai hitting him is just a big rumour.”.

Shalini Singh and Yo Yo Honey Singh got married in 2011.

Now the former has filed a case against her husband of domestic violence. The lawsuit was filed today, August 3, before Ms Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tis Hazari Court against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

As per reports, Shalini Talwar in her plea stated that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of “physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse”. She also claimed that the 'Angrezi Beat' singer “was rude and aggressive” towards her after his career started picking pace.

Not just that, Honey Singh’s wife also alleged that he had s*xual relationships with several women. Now, the Delhi Court has issued a notice to Yo Yo Honey Singh to file his response by August 28.

