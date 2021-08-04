MUST-READ! Rati Pandey on taking up work post Shaadi Mubarak: I am getting lots of offers but not taking hasty decisions

MUMBAI: Rati Pandey is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva was last seen as Preeti Jindal in Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak.

Rati stepped into Rajshri Thakur's shoes who made an exit from the show just after a few months of the show’s launch.

The viewers accepted Rati wholeheartedly and gave her a warm welcome on the show.

While Shaadi Mubarak was going great, due to the second lockdown, the makers had to pull the plugs and it went off-air abruptly.

ALSO READ: Rati Pandey motivates fans to 'heal and transform'

This left the viewers heartbroken and the star cast was also quite upset with the show not getting a proper ending.

Rati was paired opposite Manav Gohil on the show.

And now, the viewers are waiting to see their favourite actors back on-screen soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rati who revealed her thoughts on Shaadi Mubarak going off-air, her next projects, and much more.

On being asked if she has taken up any projects post Shaadi Mubarak, Rati said, ''I haven't signed any projects yet. I am not taking any decisions in haste and want to wait for the right opportunity.''

The actress further revealed, ''I have been getting many offers but not willing to take up any roles.''

Well, we hope to see Rati back on screens soon!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: MUST-READ! Shaadi Mubarak fame Rati Pandey on her views on the TRP game: It changes everything at once if ratings fall, people focus on quantity more than quality