Shocking! Is trolling the reason Varun Dhawan not being part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Here is what fans has to say on the remake of another classic

MUMBAI: The remake of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in the year 1998 which had Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role has been the talk of the town for quite some time. There were many news and articles which were floating around social media which were speculated to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have now confirmed with the announcement video which the makers have launched today.

The announcement video of the remake version Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is finally out and we can see Akshay Kumar (Bade Miyan) and Tiger Shroff (Chote Miyan) in a complete action avatar in this movie which promises to be one of the biggest action entertainers.

No doubt the announcement video is already getting some amazing response from the fans and indeed this video has set the social media on fire and it has developed the excitement among the fans.

On one hand the announcement video is getting some phenomenal response but on the other hand there are few people who are not liking the concept of remake. There are many fans who are not happy with the remake of another classic Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Check out the comments coming from the side of the fans

As we can see there are few people who are not at all happy with the remake version of another classic after Judwa and Coolie No 1. While talking about Judwaa and Coolie No.1 we have seen actor Varun Dhawan in the remake version but what do you think why Varun Dhawan is not on the part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

As we all know during the movie release of Coolie No.1 there were many people who were not happy with the casting of the movie and said no one can match the level of Govinda, also on the other hand, Varun Dhawan was heavily trolled on the subject of Nepo kid.

Well, is this the reason Varun Dhawan is not the part of movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake version. What do you think is the reason behind this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan it is all set to hit the big screen in Christmas 2023.

